Contractors 'checking carefully' after Firs Walk hedgehog concerns

The council has moved to calm concerns raised on social media after it emerged contractors would be trimming grass verges in Firs Walk.

Residents expressed upset over fears hedgehogs – which are currently nesting – were present in the area.

Hedgehogs are protected under the Wildlife Act 1980, and are a ‘priority species’ under Section 41 of the Natural Environment and Rural Communities Act 2006, meaning they are one of the ‘rarest and most threatened species’ according to Natural England.

However, Cllr David Coppinger, lead member for environmental services, parks & countryside & Maidenhead, said contractors have been ‘checking carefully’ for any hedgehogs whilst work was undertaken.

He added: “Firs Walk comprises a paved path with wide verges either side of grass, bushes and wildflowers and is an example of a potential urban wildlife corridor.

“The area has been left unmanaged from a wildlife perspective for a number of years.

“The council would like to enhance its biodiversity value while allowing the area to be safely accessed by all residents with some careful management of the area.

“The plans include the cutting and collection of grass and shrubs, as well as the planting of a native hedge along the walls at the back of the verges to provide a wildlife corridor, later this year.

“In advance of this, we have been undertaking some initial grass cutting along a 0.5m strip either side along the length of the path, which is standard practice with rights of way bordered by vegetation at peak spring growing season to stop vegetation such as nettles encroaching onto paths and ensure accessibility through into the summer.”

Cllr Coppinger continued to say the borough’s Natural Environment Team and Parks and Open Spaces Team have ‘extensive experience in managing spaces with nature in mind’, and that the verges would ‘eventually turn to scrub and wouldn’t support as many animals’ if no work was undertaken.

“Cutting and removing grass once a year helps to reduce the nutrients in the soil, which encourages more wildflowers,” said Cllr Coppinger.

“Large shrubs will be kept to bush-size because if they are not maintained, would become a thicket. Other large bushes such as holly and bay will also be shaped once the bird nesting season has finished.”