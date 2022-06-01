SITE INDEX

    • Norden Farm creative exhibition highlights impact of The Dash Charity's work

    A creative exhibition celebrating ‘hope, positivity and strength’ and the impact of the work done by a domestic abuse charity is underway at Norden Farm.

    The Dash Charity were awarded funding from Arts Council England and Berkshire Community Foundation to showcase the ‘Standing Strong, Standing Tall’ exhibition in the public gallery from Thursday, May 26 to Saturday, June 4.

    The free to enter exhibition, which is open to the public from 10am to 11pm, forms part of the wider Platinum Jubilee celebrations being held by Norden Farm over the upcoming celebratory weekend.

    For the exhibition, the team worked alongside local artist Amelia Pimlott to provide families supported by the charity, staff and volunteers with a series of creative art workshops.

    The artwork created has decorated a life-sized tree sculpture, which sits in the middle of the arts centre’s designated gallery.

    It showcases the stories of survivors, celebrates the Queen’s 70-year reign, and raises awareness of The Dash Charity and the work it does.

    Becky Spiller, grants writer at The Dash Charity, said: “As a charity based in the borough in which the Queen calls her home, we felt it was fitting for us to mark the jubilee and undertake a project which symbolises strength, resilience and hope.

    “We wanted to celebrate the positive work of the charity and the journeys and stories of the survivors we work with.”

    Jessica Thompson, education officer at Norden Farm, said: “It has been wonderful working creatively with DASH on this exhibition, Norden Farm have loved being involved with the charity, finding out more about their work and meeting some of the staff and service users.

    “The artwork they have created is really beautiful and inspiring.”

    Maidenhead

