    • Cricket festival gives pupils chance to learn sporting skills in Maidenhead

    Primary school pupils didn’t just like cricket, they loved it, during an all star skills festival.

    The event, hosted by Altwood School, gave more than 100 youngsters the chance to learn the basics of the game from throwing to batting.

    The focus was on participation, sportsmanship and teamwork.

    Pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School emerged victorious from the competitive side of the event and will now represent the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership at the Berkshire School Games finals on July 1.

    Schools who took part in the event on Thursday, May 19 included Courthouse Junior School, St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Braywick Court First School and Furze Platt Junior School.

