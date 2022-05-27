Get set for Jubilee events in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas

The following events will be taking place across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas for the Queen's jubilee.

If you're holding a jubilee event that you want to publicise and it isn’t on this list, just let us know at news@baylis

media.co.uk and we will add it to our online round-up.

BRAY: On Thursday June 2, from 3pm-7pm, there will be a family event at Bray Cricket Club featuring a barbecue, face painting and fancy dress.

The High Sheriff of Berkshire will light a temporary beacon on Bray Green at 9.45pm.

On Friday, June 3, there will be a picnic on the Green from noon-7pm.

BURNHAM: There is a Lighting of the Beacon party on the village green in Burnham in front of Burnham Park Hall on Thursday, June 2 from 5-10pm.

The lighting of the jubilee beacon will take place at 9.45pm but before that revellers can enjoy a bar and barbecue plus an array of musical delights.

COOKHAM: A large street party will be in full swing on Sunday, June 5 – with a band, choirs and a Royal Ascot-style singalong on the High Street.

Pubs and restaurants will be selling their food and drink – though those attending are encouraged to bring a picnic.

The event will take place from noon-4pm.

COOKHAM DEAN: The common will play host to a Platinum Jubilee Festival on Friday, June 3.

Organisers are promising an evening of good music, food and community spirit, with local group Luna & The Drones headlining the bill.

Tickets are £10 from tinyurl.com/3nbvf3v8

FLACKWELL HEATH: The village’s residents’ association will be holding a music festival to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Heath Fest will take place at Carrington Field, in Lawrence Way, on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm-10pm.

Visit https://bit.ly/3yW79cU to book tickets.

HOLYPORT: To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year, the Holyport Community Trust will be hosting a ‘Platinum Party’ at the village hall.

The event in Moneyrow Green will take place on Saturday from 12pm-5pm, with a range of food-and-drink stalls as well as games, raffles, competitions and entertainment.

HURST: Hurst residents will gather in the Community Orchard, off Church Hill, from 8pm on Thursday, June 2 as bells ring from the church tower.

At 8.45pm an 80-piece Rock Choir takes to the stage followed by the village piper, Colleen Scott, who will play Diu Rengare.

At 9.45pm Lucy Zeal, Deputy Lieutenant of Berkshire, will light the beacon.

MAIDENHEAD: The Craufurd Arms is planning to host a series of events to tie-in its fifth anniversary celebrations with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Maidenhead’s first community-owned pub was taken over by patrons in 2017.

Visit @TheCraufurd on Twitter for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Norden Farm is planning to celebrate with an ‘outdoor extravaganza’ on Saturday afternoon.

Entry is free for all to bring the community together with music, dancing, market stalls, food and drink.

Live music and dancing come courtesy of the Berkshire-based Dhol Collective, whilst The Ceilidh Liberation Front will lead an outdoor ceilidh.

Market stalls will be available on the day, and the arts centre is planning a series of workshops in the lead up to the celebrations.

MAIDENHEAD: A family fun day will take place in Oaken Grove Park on Friday, June 3 from 2pm-6pm. MARLOW: ‘Party like The Queen’ at a free event organised by Marlow Town Council.

Higginson Park will be transported back in time on Friday, June 3 from 11am-5pm, when Marlovians can experience what England was like during the time of the Queen’s coronation.

PINKNEYS GREEN: A charity cricket match is set to be held in aid of Thames Hospice and Alexander Devine on Thursday, June 2.

Teams from the New Inn, Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club and Maidenhead Electrical Limited will be battling it out at Pinkneys Green Cricket Club from 12pm onwards.

In memory of John Szewczyk, a GoFundMe page has been created to accept further donations: tinyurl.com/4zwypzm3

SONNING: The village’s scarecrow festival will be back to coincide with the Jubilee weekend on Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

TWYFORD: The village’s Donkey Derby and Fayre on the King George V Field will run from 12.30pm on Sunday, June 5.

The Donkey Derby is being organised by the 1st Twyford Scouts and is known as a firm fixture on the village calendar. To mark the jubilee everyone is invited to bring a picnic and have a lunch. There will be donkey races, stalls, a barbecue, homemade cakes and refreshments and entertainment from the Maidenhead Concert Band.

TWYFORD: Age Concern Twyford & District will be having a special jubilee party on Wednesday, June 1.

Members and non-members are welcome to join in the celebratory buffet lunch. Tickets must be booked in advance and are £8 per head. Lunch will be served at 12pm and afterwards there will be entertainment until 3.30pm. Ring in advance for catering purposes: 0118 934 4040.

WARGRAVE: Wargrave’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party takes place on Sunday June 5. Villagers are being invited to gather at St Mary's Church between 12-5pm where more than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

WINDSOR: Platinum Jubilee celebrations will get underway with a fireworks display on The Long Walk on Thursday, June 2.

One of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit at 9.30pm by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead and Admiral James Perowne, the Governor of Windsor Castle.

A fireworks display over Windsor Castle will follow.

The lighting of the beacon will take place by Cambridge Gate, at the town centre end of The Long Walk.

WINDSOR: An ox donated by the Queen's own farm will provide the centrepiece for a day of celebration and joy on the historic Bachelors Acre.

The Acre has been used as a meeting place and an area for markets and fetes from the Middle Ages and is still used for those activities today, hosting a number of ox roasts in the past.

Over 1,000 slices (including vegetarian options) will be eaten on the day. There will also be live entertainment and community stalls. Windsor: The Windsor Guildhall is hosting an ‘open house’ style event to mark the Jubilee.

Visitors will be able to tour the historic building from 3pm-7pm on Thursday, June 2 and from noon-4pm on Friday, June 3.

WINDSOR: The Jubilee Party in the Park will take place on the Long Walk from 11am to 10.45pm on Saturday, June 4.

Classic cars will be on show, along with entertainment from the likes of Maidenhead Tuneless Choir and Joanna Henwood. Windsor: A Big Lunch event will be taking place on Sunday, June 5 from 11.30am to 6.30pm.

Tickets are no longer available for the Long Table at the event, but people can still bring a picnic to the park.

WOOBURN GREEN: The parish council is hosting a jubilee celebration in Wooburn Park on Thursday, June 2.

Join them for refreshments, live music and a beacon lighting from 8pm-10.30pm.

Thank you to everyone who has already got in touch inviting us along to their street parties. Our photographers will be out and about throughout the weekend and we will aim to visit as many events as we can.

If you want a photographer to visit your street party and you haven’t already been in touch, let us know using the email address above.