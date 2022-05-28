Remember When: Plaque unveiled to commemorate Richard Dimbleby

1972: Members of Maidenhead Youth Football Club wound up another successful season at an annual presentation evening at St Joseph’s School.

The club’s under 18 side won the Reading Minor Cup, Wycombe Minor Cup and Marlow Invitation Cup, and were runners-up in the Berks & Bucks Minor Cup and Reading Minor League.

1977: Parish councillors and Cookham’s Silver Ladies did battle in a Jubilee cricket match in Cookham Dean.

The Silver Ladies took to the field in Victorian dress for the match, which was held to finance the children’s Jubilee Day tea in Cookham High Street.

The parish council won the match, although there was some dispute about how many runs were scored on either side.

1977: The Hurley community paid tribute to the Queen’s 25-year reign in fine style.

For the Jubilee year, the village fair was a larger and more wide-ranging event and attracted large crowds despite being held on FA Cup final day.

The event featured the Pageant of Kings – with giant papier mache heads of 40 monarchs perched on the shoulder of volunteers in sumptuous gowns and cloaks.

1987: If you went down to Oaken Grove you’d have been sure of a big surprise – with the sight of 20 families taking part in a teddy bear’s picnic organised by Maidenhead and Marlow National Childbirth Trust.

1997: Legendary broadcaster Richard Dimbleby was commemorated with the unveiling of a plaque by the Thames.

His son, broadcaster David Dimbleby, attended the unveiling by the Royal Borough’s mayor, Eric Wiles. The plaque was unveiled on the bridge to Boulters Island, where Richard Dimbleby moved to in the early sixties.

1997: Two lucky Maidonians took part in a real-life supermarket sweep at Budgens.

The Advertiser teamed up with the supermarket to offer readers the chance to take part in a trolley dash to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the first Budgens in Maidenhead.

Evelyn Polson dashed around the Highway Avenue store, while Tricia Weeks went around the Cliveden Reach store.

1997: The going was good to firm for the jockeys and their steeds at the Roy Castle Donkey Derby in Burnham. There were seven races for eager punters to bet on, while Burnham Park was filled with a host of attractions.