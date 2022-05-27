Band which played on ITV crime drama set to perform in Furze Platt

A concert band which has performed at Buckingham Palace and on an episode of crime drama Midsomer Murders will be performing at Furze Platt Senior School this summer.

The Maidenhead Concert Band, a 50-piece woodwind and brass group, is performing a summer concert at Furze Platt Senior School’s new theatre on Thursday, July 14 at 7.30pm.

Musicians will be playing everything from light classical to well-known Disney tracks at the family-friendly event, which will raise funds for the secondary school in Furze Platt Road.

The Maidenhead Concert Band was founded in 1998 and has peformed at many famous venues during its 24-year history, as well as on an episode of ITV crime series Midsomer Murders.

The group has also performed at international rowing competitions at Dorney Lake.

Band founder, Peter Ripper, said: "We rehearse at Furze Platt Senior School and when the new theatre opened we were delighted to offer our services for a fundraising concert.

“We are very much looking forward to the event.”

Furze Platt Senior School opened its new theatre in February after months of fundraising, with students taking centre stage for the first performance at the venue.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions and can be bought at www.ticketsource.co.uk/furzeplatttheatre