Public notices: 29 home plan for Oakley Green

In the public notices this week, an applicant is looking to build 29 homes in Oakley Green. Meanwhile, there are plans to close several footpath links.

Planning

An outline application has been put forward by Westbourne Homes to build 29 homes on previously developed land on the greenbelt in Oakley Green Road.

This first application deals with access, layout and scale, with other details to be considered later.

Most units will be two-storey homes, a mix of one-bed maisonettes and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

To make the application more environmentally friendly, Westbourne Homes proposes a wildflower no-mow area; communal orchard; hedgehog homes, bee hotels, bat boxes and swift boxes; and the maintenance/preservation of hedgerows and trees around the perimeter of the site.

Consultations so far have thrown up concerns over safety for pedestrians crossing the road, additional traffic and noise, insufficient parking and a lack of a doctor’s surgery and other facilities to cope with the increase in population.

To see all the application documents, enter 22/01207/OUT into the Borough’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, Les Lions Polo Club is looking to change the use of the land from its current agricultural use as paddocks to equestrian use in the form of polo pitch, at land north of Foxley Green Farm, Ascot Road, Holyport.

The proposed pitch ‘will not result in an intensification of the polo club’, but rather supplement the existing pitch provision, wrote the club’s representatives, Sphere25.

“The pitch will provide additional training space, alleviating pressure on existing pitches … ensuring they are to a good standard,” wrote Sphere25.

To see all the application documents, enter 22/01172/FULL into the borough’s planning portal.

Road and footpath closures

The Royal Borough is looking to close Highfield Lane from its junction with Cannon Lane to its junction with Barn Drive, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 31.

The alternative route is via Highfield Lane, Woodlands Park Road and Cannon Lane.

The council will also seek to close the road in Bradcutts Lane from its junction with Dean Lane northward for a 38m. The alternative route is via Bradcutts Lane, Winter Hill and Dean Lane.

The borough is also looking to temporarily close Footpath No 39 in Cookham between its junctions with Footpath No 40 & 41, and along that part of Footpath No 40, Cookham between its junctions with Footpath No 39 & 42.

It is also looking to close the path along that part of Footpath No 41, Cookham from its junction with Footpath No 36 to its junction with Cookham Moor Car Park. Finally, the council wishes to close the path along that part of Footpath No 42, Cookham between its junctions with Footpath No 40 & 41.

This is for the maintenance of flood protection bunds.

