SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Rugby pro Maud Muir inspires children at Highfield Prep

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    England and Wasps rugby player Maud Muir visited Highfield Preparatory School to inspire the children to play rugby on Wednesday, May 18.

    Maud ran three sessions with the students of Highfield showing them how to pass, kick and run with the ball.

    Highfield Prep head teacher, Joanna Leach said: “We were delighted to welcome England rugby player, Maud Muir to our school to inspire the children on the game of rugby.

    “We’re passionate about showcasing a plethora of sports to our students, to ensure they have a varied sports programme within the school.

    “Learning from one of the best female rugby players in the country embodies what we teach our children – with determination and resilience – you can do and be anything.”

    To see all pictures of this event, visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk/gallery/home/177231/maidenhead-134488.html

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved