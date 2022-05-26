Rugby pro Maud Muir inspires children at Highfield Prep

England and Wasps rugby player Maud Muir visited Highfield Preparatory School to inspire the children to play rugby on Wednesday, May 18.

Maud ran three sessions with the students of Highfield showing them how to pass, kick and run with the ball.

Highfield Prep head teacher, Joanna Leach said: “We were delighted to welcome England rugby player, Maud Muir to our school to inspire the children on the game of rugby.

“We’re passionate about showcasing a plethora of sports to our students, to ensure they have a varied sports programme within the school.

“Learning from one of the best female rugby players in the country embodies what we teach our children – with determination and resilience – you can do and be anything.”

