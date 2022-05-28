Fish and eel passes cleared for health of Maidenhead waterways wildlife

08:00AM, Saturday 28 May 2022
FoMW’s Ian Caird, working inside the fish pass
Volunteers from Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW) cleared the fish and eel passes at the new Green Lane weir on Saturday (May 21) – which were becoming blocked by debris and weed growth.
The passes are a key part of the weir design, allowing fish and eels to move up and down stream between the restored town centre channels and Bray Cut.
Ted Exler clearing the channels of the eel pass
Hidden under the grilles, the fish pass on the south side of the weir has rest pools that step down to allow fish to pass between Bray Cut and the higher water level of the restored York Stream channel.
On the north side of the weir, the eel pass sits under the integrated boat rollers and rocker mechanism that helps small craft to pass up or down stream over the weir.
