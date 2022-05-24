Maidenhead grilled food store 'excited' to open in town this week

A new grilled food establishment in Maidenhead says it is exciting to be a part of Maidenhead’s regeneration as it opens to hungry customers tomorrow (Wednesday).

Grilled Grub, owned by husband and wife duo Moumen and Lucy Khennache, will start trading in the former Subway unit at 19 High Street.

The business was established a couple of months before the pandemic and has previously run stalls in Maidenhead High Street.

Food such as burgers, wraps and salads will be served, while the owners have plans for catering at private events. The shop will also be selling sandwiches, coffee and breakfast.

Grilled Grub has been undergoing refurbishment works over the past month and despite some hiccups along the way, Lucy was excited to be opening the doors during a new era for the town.

“It has been quite difficult to put things in place due to unavailabilty of contracters and materials for obvious reasons,” she explained. “We were due to open a week ago, but things are finally in place now.

“It is exciting to be starting a new venture in Maidenhead as it is transforming and it is great to be part of that.”

The opening hours for Grilled Grub will be 8am-10pm Monday-Saturday and 8am-8pm on Sundays.

Lucy said that she wants to bring a ‘community feel’ to Maidenhead with the new business and praised the support the store has received since news broke of it opening.

Grilled Grub is set to be a takeaway business but there will be some breakfast bar style seating for customers who want to eat in.

Moumen hails from Algeria and comes from a culinary background, but has also been a taxi driver in the area.

“It will just be great to get going after all the hard work,” she added. “We just want to bring a community feel and show how hard work can lead from a marquee to a shop.”

Grilled Grub has been employing local people and will be on the lookout for more staff as business progresses, Lucy, who used to work in design, said.

“It has been lovely to go back to my design roots and put it [the shop] all together,” she explained. “To see it all come to life is wonderful.”

For more information, search for Grilled Grub Maidenhead on Facebook.