Remember When: Prince Charles arrived in style at White Waltham Airfield

1972: Maidenhead NSPCC held its first Medieval Maytyme Market and Fayre in Grenfell Park.

The event featured maypole dancing from Holy Trinity School pupils, jousters from St Luke’s and cakes from Boyne Hill infants.

The Playford Dancers showed off some nifty Elizabethan footwork, while Maidenhead Drama Guild put on an old time music hall performance.

1977: Following their success at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police went to Cliveden Hospital to visit children in the rheumatoid arthritis ward.

The Mounties were in England for a two-month tour to celebrate the Silver Jubilee.

1977: ‘Thrill ‘em but please don’t frighten them’ was the instruction to pilots at the start of a two-day spectacular flying at White Waltham Airfield.

The historic air pageant took off over the weekend in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee.

Appropriately, Prince Charles chose to arrive at the event by plane.

He piloted the twin-propellered Andover – one of the Queen’s Flight – from Heathrow, touching town perfectly on the grass runway.

1992: The longest-serving secondary school head in Berkshire – Eric Lacy – was preparing to retire in the summer.

Originally from Yorkshire, Mr Lacy had spent his entire career in Maidenhead and became founder-head of Cox Green Comprehensive School when it first opened in September 1967.

He first came to Maidenhead in 1952 when he took up a post at the old Gordon School.

1997: A replica of the figurehead from the warship Vengeance found a home at Upper Thames Sailing Club.

The original head piece from the ship – in service from 1824 to 1897 – was presented to the club in 1925 by Bourne End businessman Arthur Jackson, but it was damaged by vandals in 1993.

The club raised more than £2,000 for a replacement, hand carved by craftsman Andy Peters.

1997: Students and staff at Berkshire College of Agriculture helped ensure the college’s open day and country fayre was the best one yet.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Burchetts Green campus to enjoy the attractions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the college’s work.