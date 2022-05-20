Maidenhead Mosque trustees consider alternatives following final Eid with car park availability

Trustees at Maidenhead Mosque are considering alternative hosting locations after celebrating their final Eid with the availability of the Magnet Leisure Centre car park.

On Monday, May 2, members of the community returned to Maidenhead Mosque in their thousands to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Each year the three-day celebration commences following the sighting of a new moon, which marks the end of the Ramadan period.

Trustee Zia Mahiudin said that nearly 2,000 people attended the mosque throughout the day to mark the occasion.

“It was a united Eid this year,” he added.

Zia explained that Eid is a time of ‘huge celebration’ with people dressing in new clothes, visiting each other, enjoying food, sweets, and snacks, exchanging gifts, donating to charity, and decorating their homes.

He said: “It went really well.

“Everybody seemed overjoyed and there was relief on people’s faces.

“It was really nice to be together again and having that really nice community feeling again.”

Discussing how it felt to be able to properly celebrate the occasion with the community following the lifting of restrictions, he added: “We were a bit apprehensive at the beginning thinking that people will be still cautious about coming and numbers won’t be as much but there was more than ever.

“So many people came and so many people made the extra effort and so many people were distributing sweets and snacks and exchanging gifts and donating to the projects and the charities as well.”

Zia added that Eid al-Fitr was the final celebration at the mosque with the availability of the pay and display car park at the former Magnet Leisure Centre, which has more than 200 spaces.

He added that by the time the next celebration of Eid al-Adha arrives, the car park would be cordoned off as part of re-development works on the former leisure centre.

Maidenhead Mosque previously spoke out against the plans to re-develop the former leisure centre into flats.

He added that the mosque has shortlisted some alternative options and is currently considering these.