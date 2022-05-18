Former 20-year-long 'Tiser employee passes away aged 68

A former 20-year employee of the Advertiser and long-time Maidonian has passed away aged 68.

Trevor Woodwards was born and bred in Maidenhead, living in Larchfield first and then starting his own family in Cox Green.

He met his wife Anne in 1970 and they were married in 1975.

Trevor was a committed father, raising his son and daughter Phil and Sarah by himself after Anne passed away in 1998.

“It was difficult – she was unwell for a while,” said daughter Sarah Moriarty, who was 14 years old at the time.

“It was hard adapting. They were together for quite a long time and it was a big adjustment. He looked after us and worked hard to make sure we had everything we wanted or needed.

“He took us on trips and did the best he could, working full time, looking after the different needs of two children who were seven years apart.

“He was very proud of what my brother and I achieved,” Sarah added. "He was proud when he walked me down the aisle and when my brother started his business.

“And he was proud of his grandchildren – that’s what made him happy.”

Though Trevor moved to Wiltshire in 2016, he moved back to Maidenhead in March, soon before his passing, to be near his family.

Trevor’s work was also ‘a big part of his life’ for many years.

His first job out of school – St Luke’s secondary – was as an apprentice at the Advertiser, aged just 16.

He began as a typesetter in 1969 and continued until 1990, working at the ‘Tiser for more than 20 years.

Trevor left to work for his brother-in-law, who set up a printing business in Maidenhead called Flowprint.

He carried on working there until he took early retirement in 2015.

“Growing up I have lots of memories of his working for the Advertiser, in the old offices at Queen Street. I remember that being a big part of his life,” said Sarah.

Trevor also enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching cookery programmes, and playing in darts, golf and snooker tournaments on his days off, as well as being an ‘armchair football fan’, supporting Spurs.

“He enjoyed a bit of banter with my husband over how the team was getting on,” said Sarah.

Trevor's funeral will be on May 23 at All Saints Church. His family ask that any donations be made to the heart foundation.