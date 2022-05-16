Manor Green School opens new £80,000 playground

It was twice the reason for celebration at Manor Green School which opened its new playground earlier this month after years of planning and fundraising.

Coinciding with its May Fair celebrations, the playground features a sensory trail to engage children with a variety of sensory needs.

The official opening ceremony was held on Friday, May 6, with Michelle O'Sullivan, chair of the PTA, cutting the ribbon to declare it officially open.

Sponsors who donated to the project were invited to join in the celebrations, whilst the children had designed a variety of games and items to sell as part of their Enterprise Curriculum.

Joolz Scarlett, headteacher at Manor Green School, said: “The difference having this new playground is making to the children is written all over their faces and play is so important for many aspects of their development.

“I am delighted to have raised the £80,000 to have this new equipment installed and would like to thank all our donors for their kind contributions.”