Dedicated martial arts studio opens in Maidenhead

A Maidenhead instructor has set up his own designated martial arts centre in Cordwallis Street – allowing him to run full time and offer more classes.

Neville Wray has operated for many years out of several sports, leisure and community centres in the borough, including the old Magnet, Cox Green, Furze Platt and Braywick.

Now he has set up South East Martial Arts and Fitness Studio above Maidenhead Auto Repair Centre.

The decision to move was by chance, after Neville discovered the space was free when taking his car in for bodywork.

The advantage of the new space is that the main training area is fully matted rather than a hard floor, as in the leisure centre spaces.

It is also larger, with the main training space accommodating around 25 students at a time.

This will be kitted out with all the hanging and free-standing training bags (punching bags).

“I thought it was time to get a centre for our students where they can train seven days a week,” said Neville.

“Some people train three times a week.

“Now we are full time, if someone can’t make a Tuesday class, they can come another day.”

They can also head to one location each time, rather than all the different leisure centres.

As such, the new centre can act as a ‘hub’ for students as well as their parents.

The centre will be open from Monday to Friday, 6am to 9pm and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with children’s lessons running every day.

There will be classes on offer for ages three to five, five to seven, eight to 12, teenagers under 17 and adults, men and women.

Classes on offer include kickboxing, kung fu, self-defence, boxing fitness and circuit training.

The studio can offer one-to-one training sessions.

It will also have a seated reception area serving hot drinks for parents to wait and watch their children in classes.

Alternatively, there is a studio gym where four or five of the parents can use the time to work out themselves on a multigym machine, free-standing bike, cross-trainer or with a punch bag and dumbbells.

The space could potentially be rented out for other clubs such as yoga classes, or for events like birthday parties.

South East Marital Arts and Fitness Studio opened on April 29. It can be found at 4 Cordwallis Street, Maidenhead SL6 7BE.

For enquiries, contact Neville Wray on 07860 431739.