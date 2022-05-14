Cheques of £30,000 given to charities and Cookham sports clubs

Cheques totalling £30,000 were presented to charities on Wednesday last week in place of the Let’s Rock the Moor concert which was cancelled last year.

Marsh Meadow in Cookham has been the venue for a number of charitable events over the years.

It is an area of riverside land of around 50 acres in Cookham owned by Copas Farms.

Let’s Rock the Moor is held each May on the meadow and is usually a major contributor to charities.

However, as a result of torrential rain, the organisers were unable to stage the event last year in Cookham.

As such, the three main sponsors and a number of local charities did not receive much-needed donations.

The Marsh Meadow Management Committee decided to step in to ensure that the sponsors – Child Bereavement UK, The Link Foundation and Wooden Spoon – would receive a donation of £8,000 each.

An additional £6,000 was made available to distribute to smaller local charities.

The chosen charities mainly centred on those which would benefit Cookham residents, with an emphasis on those assisting children and families.

The committee were able to make donations to Cookham Dean Football Club, Cookham Dean Cricket Club, the Dash Charity, Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Little Fishes Pre-School, Chatterbox and Chattertots.

Mike Clark, an organiser of Let’s Rock the Moor, and James Copas from Copas Farms arranged a presentation evening at Cookham Dean Cricket Club to personally hand out the cheques.

James Copas said: “In such difficult times we cannot thank the local community enough for supporting these events.

“By making our land available in this way we are delighted that life-changing assistance can continue to be given by these hardworking charities.”