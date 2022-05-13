Royal Borough residents starting to receive £150 Government payments

Eligible residents in the Royal Borough are starting to receive a £150 payment from the Government to help with the cost of living.

People who pay council tax via direct debit and who live in Band A to D properties are beginning to see the rebate paid into their accounts.

The money does not have to be repaid and the Royal Borough has been allocated nearly £4.6million to distribute.

The payment process is expected to run for up to two weeks and around 20,000 residents will receive the cash into their account.

Residents who live in Band A to D properties and do not pay council tax by direct debit are being asked to complete an online form to provide bank account and other details.

Complete the form at www.grantapproval.co.uk

People without online access can visit their nearby library for assistance.

For residents who need help with energy bills but are not eligible for the rebate, the Royal Borough has been allocated £294,150 to administer an award up to £150 under a local discretionary scheme.

These residents will be invited to apply for the payments following approval of the application criteria in June 2022. Payments can be distributed up to September 30, 2022.

More information on the energy rebate scheme can be found at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-tax-and-benefits/council-tax/council-tax-energy-rebate