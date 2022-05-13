Berkshire cat charity on look out for 'most characterful' feline

A Berkshire charity caring for elderly, infirm and abused cats is asking feline owners to submit photos of their pets for a Platinum Jubilee-themed competition.

CLAWS (Cat Lovers’ Animal Welfare Society), is an independent cat rescue group which has been working in East Berkshire since 1995.

It receives no Government funding and so has to raise its own money needed to look after the 35 cats resident at its sanctuary in Shurlock Row.

The charity has launched its ‘Characterful Cat Competition’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and give cat owners the chance to show off the quirky nature of their feline friends.

Prizes – which have been donated by charity supporters – are a £40 voucher for first place, £20 for second place and £10 for third place.

Written entries can be a light-hearted first-person account from the cat themselves about why they are most characterful, or a description of the pet from the owners who know them best.

Those entering are also encouraged to give a donation to CLAWS, details of which are on the website at www.c-l-a-w-s.org.uk

Charity volunteer Sue Collins said that the charity had jumped through several hurdles throughout the last few years.

“The pandemic and accompanying lockdown presented multiple challenges to keep the cats safe and well fed,” she added.

“A combination of the effects of Brexit and the pandemic made it difficult to obtain food and even litter was difficult to come by.

“However, thanks to a magnificent team effort and our supporters who were unfailingly there for us through thick and thin it was life as usual for our residents- spoilt rotten.”

Written entries should be no more than an A4 sheet plus a photo of the cat, and these must be submitted by Friday, June 10.

The winners will be announced in the CLAWS newsletter at the end of June and on the charity’s social media pages.

Email entries to info@claws.org.uk or post to: 3 Warwick Close, Maidenhead, SL6 3AL