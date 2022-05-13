Public notices: Road and footpath closures in Maidenhead next week

Road and footpath closures as well as a licensing application feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

At the end of the month, a section of Highfield Road is set to close for part of the day.

The Royal Borough is planning to close the road between 9.30am and 3pm on Tuesday, May 31 to allow ‘carriageway repair works’ to take place.

Vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding east along the road from its junction with Cannon Lane to its junction with Barn Drive.

In the coming days, RBWM is planning to close a number of roads and footpaths across Maidenhead.

On Monday, May 16 Cherwell Close will be closed to traffic for two days between 8am and 5pm.

On Wednesday, Windrush Way is also set to be closed for two days, also between 8am and 5pm.

Both closures are to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place, meaning in a likely danger to the public. There will be no diversion in place for either of the closures.

Footpaths

Prior to the closures in Cherwell Close and Windrush Way, the footpath between Adkinson Alley to Cherwell Close will close for its entire length.

Pedestrians will be required to use the diversion via Cherwell Close, Kennet Road and Coln Close, whilst the footpath is closed between 8am to 5pm for three days beginning today (Thursday).

Once again, this is to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place.

Furthermore, a number of footpaths in Cookham are set to be closed over the summer months.

Parts of Footpaths No. 39, 40, 41 and 42 are due to be closed from the end of May to allow for the maintenance of flood protection bunds.

The closure is expected to be in place from Monday, May 30 until Friday, August 5 whilst the works are ongoing.

An alternative route is available via Footpaths No. 36, 40, 39, 60, 42, 43 and 41 whilst the maintenance takes place.

Licensing

In Marlow, an application has been received by Buckinghamshire Council for a premises licence just off the High Street.

The applicant is seeking permission for the supply of alcohol both on and off the premises between 7am and 11pm everyday.

Juice Locations UK added that orders would be made in-person and online if the application is approved.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.