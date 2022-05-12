Take a look inside Maidenhead's new 24-hour gym

A new 24-hour gym in Maidenhead town centre was opened by MP Theresa May on Friday morning.

Anytime Fitness is the town’s latest addition in the Watermark development, providing users with an opportunity to workout all-around-the-clock.

Located within units 2.2 to 2.3, Cooper Court, the gym is the first in Maidenhead to be opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The business has also partnered with Friends of Maidenhead Waterways and is planning to help raise funds for the group over the coming weeks and months.

Franchise manager Craig Parker said the gym offers a ‘premium 24-hour gym-only facility’.

“The members have been fantastic – there’s been really good, consistent usage from members so far,” Craig said.

“They’re very happy with the convenience, as well as the finishing touches. We’ve added a lot of stuff that ultimately allows them to get on with their lives.”

On the benefits of a 24-hour gym, Craig said: “It basically disperses peak times; obviously one of the major things with gyms is that people go ‘are you going to be really busy?’

“Because of the usage, we have people in at 5am, 5.30am, 6am or 6.30am when other gyms open – we’ve probably had 50, 60 or 70 people in [by then], so it just creates a nicer atmosphere where people do want to come down and they can get on equipment.”

With Anytime Fitness situated directly opposite the waterways, the gym has partnered with FoMW which maintains the stream.

“When I spoke to Richard [Davenport, chair of FoMW] regarding what he’s done over the last four years, I really felt as a business that is directly benefiting from the waterways – we are effectively overlooking it – an obligation to help contribute,” said Craig.

“Having met up with Richard, he expressed their ongoing needs to get some funding.

“We thought we’d partner up with [the group] and we’re looking to raise money for them so they can get insurance for their boats, which ultimately will keep the waterways clear and encourage wildlife.”

Friends of Maidenhead Waterways chairman Richard Davenport said: “We are delighted to have Anytime Fitness as a partner, helping support and expand the group’s operations as we activate the restored waterway for benefit of everyone who lives, works or spends their leisure time here.

"We have moved two service boats to a new base at Chapel Arches, next to the public boat loading platform, ready to deploy on litter and weed clearance work. Anytime’s sponsorship will help fund our boat insurance, licencing and running costs.”

For more information, visit: www.anytimefitness.co.uk