Remember When: 800 Rolls-Royce cars lined up to mark Silver Jubilee

1972: Three hundred walkers took part in Maidenhead Christian Aid’s sponsored walk, raising more than £1,000.

The 15-mile walk ran from Maidenhead to Hurley and back through Bisham Woods and Furze Platt.

1977: Staff at The Bear in Maidenhead hit upon a right royal way to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

The hostelry announced staff would spend the next few months dressed in full patriotic costume when serving customers.

Even the ornamental bear which stood inside the main entrance was dressed in red, white and blue.

1977: The most expensive traffic jam in the world crowded the road from Windsor Great Park to Ascot Racecourse.

Nearly 800 Rolls-Royce vehicles, demonstrating more than seven decades of world beating engineering skills, paraded before the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Members of the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club from all over the world brought their cars thousands of miles to join in the two-day event – the first big event in the borough’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

1992: Eight giant steam locomotives trundled through Maidenhead on their way to generate power for Carters Steam Fair at Pinkneys Green.

The owners came from all over the country for the unique parade, organised by Maidenhead showman John Carter.

1997: TV Gladiator Rhino arrived in town to open estate agents Atkinson & Keene’s new Queen Street offices.

About 700 people braved the rain to see him and get a copy of his autograph.

1997: Hordes of spectators filled a windswept Ray Mill Island for the 10th annual Lions Club Duck Derby.

About 3,000 yellow plastic ducks were launched into the river at Boulters Lock before bobbing their way downstream in a race from the weir to the finish line alongside the island.