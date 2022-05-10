New owners to bring 'a little bit of everything' to Pinkneys Green pub

The new owners of The Golden Ball have said they hope to bring ‘a little bit of everything under one roof’ to the Pinkneys Green pub.

Sibling duo Chelsey, 41, and Clark Crawley, 39, took over the pub in April after starting a fine dining catering company – the CC Supper Club - before the pandemic.

The latter is an award-winning chef, having been part of the English Culinary Olympic team in 2020.

During the height of lockdown, the pair shifted their focus to delivery, with their fine dining boxes making national headlines.

With restrictions on hospitality now lifted, Chelsey and Clark are now looking to showcase their skills at The Golden Ball whilst retaining the casual dining element of the pub.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Chelsey, who lives in Windsor, said the pair took up the opportunity after previously running a weekly sell-out pop-up event at the Windsor Trooper.

“We went out alone, and then lockdown happened, and we really didn’t know what we were going to do,” said Chelsey.

“We found a way around it by doing fine dining boxes, which kind of got our name out there and we built quite a good following on social media.

“When everything unlocked, we started getting inundated with private chef’s dinners, but we can only do one per night so we could never make enough money to survive.

“Hence, we now have the pub, and it’s going really well at the moment.”

The nature of the pub will still feel familiar to regulars, with live music and special events lined up throughout the year alongside the fine dining element.

“We’ve had nothing but amazing feedback so far,” said Chelsey.

“We have fine dining in The Secret by CC Supper Club, which is a really lovely room, and then we have a casual dining menu throughout the pub along with my brother’s homemade bar snacks.

“We still wanted to offer [fine dining] to our clients, and it’s such a pretty room that we can also hire it out.

“We also have the casual dining, which is the day-to-day and the bar side of things, so we’ve got something for everyone.”

