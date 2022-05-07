Remember When: Theresa May elected Maidenhead MP 25 years ago

1972: Salvage work was underway after hundreds of tins of baked beans ended up at the side of the road when a lorry shed its load at the Thicket roundabout.

1972: A cheerful band of proficient cyclists from Cookham received their certificates.

The youngsters were also presented with badges for passing their proficiency tests.

1977: The smallest school in the Maidenhead and District Junior Schools’ Football Association emerged as the joint winner of a six-a-side tournament.

Cookham Dean School shared the shield with the Wargrave team after a 1-1 draw in the final.

Cookham Dean headmaster Bill Turner said: “In fact, six-a-side football is the only thing we can play. We couldn’t find 11 boys for a team.”

1987: A record number of 327 young athletes took part in the annual Cox Green fun run on Bank Holiday Monday.

Meanwhile, the junior race attracted 142 runners, with Douglas Oliver and Deirdre Bowen picking up trophies.

1992: Pupils at Highfield PNEU celebrated May Day in traditional style.

In the morning, they learned about the folklore and customs of the ancient festival, and made hobby horses, May garlands and miniature maypoles.

In the afternoon, the entertained an audience of parents and friends with Morris, folk and maypole dancing, a Mummers’ play and May Day games.

1997: There were joyous scenes around Maidenhead as the town’s football team enjoyed their first cup success for 27 years.

Hundreds of Maidenhead United fans packed into Marlow FC's Oak Tree Road ground to witness a tremendous 3-0 triumph over high-flying Aylesbury United in the final of the Isthmian League Full Members Cup.

After stunning wins against Yeovil Town in the quarter-finals and Sutton United in the semi-finals, the Magpies outgunned the Ducks emphatically.

1997: While the Tories were unceremoniously dumped out of Government, Maidenhead bucked the national trend and remained a true blue town.

As Tony Blair’s Labour were swept into power on the back of a landslide victory, Conservative Theresa May romped home with an emphatic 11,981 majority.

Mrs May became the first Maidenhead MP and hailed a ‘historic night’ for the town.