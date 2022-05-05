Summer Cracker Challenge hosts look forward to welcoming businesses to new Braywick Leisure Centre

The hosts of the upcoming Summer Cracker Challenge are looking forward to welcoming businesses to the new Braywick Leisure Centre for the event this year.

The challenge, which will go ahead from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, June 16, is set to take place at the new Braywick Leisure Centre for the first time.

The charity fundraising event is making a comeback following cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge sees businesses compete against each other in a range of activities, including dodgeball, volleyball, football, and a quiz to see who will reign victorious.

Braywick Leisure Centre operator Leisure Focus is running the event and is looking forward to showing off the new facilities.

Discussing the challenge, Jonny Walker, events and marketing manager at Leisure Focus, said that a team of about 20 people help to run the challenge.

The team operate the referees, organise the logistics, set up the event, take it down, and plan – alongside the Advertiser – what sorts of competitions and events they would like businesses in the area to get involved in.

Jonny said: “[We are] looking forward to bringing it back to the centre.

“With a two-year break, it’s going to be exciting for all the other local businesses to get involved.

“This will probably be one of their first big team events back, so it’s nice to be a part of that and obviously it’s a nice way to showcase our brand-new facility with people that have not been here before.

“They can come and have a nose around and see the new leisure centre that we’ve got.”

So far Gardner Leader, Wilson Partners, Stubbings Property Marketing and Maidenhead United have put forward teams for the challenge.

Teams of eight are needed for the challenge, however a couple of substitutes and people on standby are recommended for any last-minute dropouts.

Entry cost for each team is £150, and this all goes towards the Advertiser Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups within the area, plus £60 per team to cover the buffet.

Teams of up to 14 individuals can take part in just the quiz part of the challenge.

Those coming just for the quiz should be aware that the buffet is only enough for those taking part in the main challenges, however, The Avenue Café is on site.

The deadline for entering a team is Wednesday, May 11.

For more information and to enter a team contact Sally Gray at: sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk

Upon entering, please state if your team has any dietary requirements.