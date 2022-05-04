Carters Steam Fair 'were not prepared' for nationwide support

The family behind Carters Steam Fair have said they ‘were not prepared for the outpouring of love and support’ following the fair’s final visit to Pinkneys Green.

Last weekend, ahead of the three-day fair over the bank holiday weekend, Joby Carter announced that his family would be selling the attractions following a final tour in 2022.

The news was met with sadness by well-wishers, many of whom shared their memories of the steam fair which has toured since 1977.

Following the annual parade around Maidenhead, the fair opened on Saturday with a fireworks display that evening.

On Monday, the steam fair was used as a location to present the weather to the nation on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The attractions, which have a guide price of £2.5million, are set to be sold whilst the family behind the fun look to move it into a permanent home.

Following the event, Mr Carter said: “We knew that our fans would find the news sad, but we were not prepared for the outpouring of love and support that we had from all around the UK.

“There is something so unique about the way the fair has become a part of people’s calendar and their family traditions and over the weekend it was heart-warming to see so many people taking time away from the rides to find me and offer their support to help the fair find a permanent home nearby.

“The vintage vehicle parade through Maidenhead saw the largest crowds I’ve ever seen and was an incredibly moving experience.

“Fans may have seen in the videos we shared on social media that my wife and I were very touched, especially when we saw the little boy with the banner.

He added that it was ‘an honour to see how the fair is loved by so many’ across the town and the country.

Although the steam fair made its last stop at Pinkneys Green for the foreseeable future, it is set to visit a range of locations across country over the course of the year.

For more information, visit: www.carterssteamfair.co.uk