Maidenhead Drama Festival back with eight performances

Maidenhead Drama Festival is set to return in full later this month with new groups and original plays.

Now in its 74th year, the festival runs annually at Norden Farm.

This year, seven groups of both adults and youths will be flexing their acting muscles at Norden Farm.

The festival is part of the All England Theatre Festival, the only country-wide eliminating contest for one-act plays in performance throughout England.

The winners of the four area semi-finals go forward to the English Final.

Last year, there were fewer regional participants because of COVID.

In order to proceed, the Maidenhead festival adapted to improve social distancing and groups stuck to their ‘bubbles’ for performances.

“It’s full steam ahead this year as far as we’re concerned, with hopefully no COVID restrictions, though we will go ahead safely, of course,” said Maidenhead Drama Festival chair Carol Hennessey.

This year, the Eastern area semi-final will also be held at Norden Farm – the day after the regionals wrap up, on May 22.

The English finals, featuring two regional winners, will be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend – unusually, with both adult and youth entrants together.

Winners from there go on to compete against the finalists from other countries in the UK in the British final on June 24-25.

“We’re very much trying to encourage the youth to come and experience the whole lot,” said Carol. “It should be a really good weekend.”

She added that there is ‘a lot of enthusiasm’ from the groups for the festival so far.

In total, this year there are eight entries across seven groups, including two newcomers to the Maidenhead Festival – Ham Theatre and Oxford Theatre Guild – as well as old favourites such as the Maidenhead Drama Guild.

Last year the event was held in July, slightly delayed due to COVID. In some of its previous years, the festival has been held in March.

Not as many schools are taking part this year as in some earlier years, since schools would prefer the festival to be held in March.

Two of the plays are on themes of anger, with Maidenhead Drama Guild opting for a performance called ‘Anger Management’, and newcomers Ham Theatre opting for ‘Why Other People P**s You Off’.

Anger Management by Maidenhead Drama Guild

The three days of performances will kick off with three acts from 7.30pm on Thursday, May 19 by The Young Theatre, Oxford Theatre Guild and Bishopstoke Players.

Friday at 7.30pm will see acts from Academy @ CAST, Ham Theatre and the Bishopstoke Players again – while Saturday will welcome Maidenhead Drama Guild and Woking College.

The Academy @ CAST

At the end of play on Saturday will be the adjudication and trophy presentations.

Tickets cost £10. For more information, visit www.maidenhead-drama-festival.co.uk



The White Bike by Woking College