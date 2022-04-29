Public notices: Amendments made to smart motorway plans

Road closures and amendments to the ongoing smart motorway works feature in this week’s public notices.

Motorways

Highways England is seeking to make amendments to its permission to upgrade the M4 to a smart motorway.

The amendments include the removal of through-junction running at Junctions 5 (Langley), 6 (Slough), and 8/9 (Maidenhead). Through-junction running is a system where motorists can continue to use the lane which was previously the hard shoulder to continue past a slip road.

With the removal of this system, drivers who are positioned in the hard shoulder lane will be required to leave it before reaching the junction when the ongoing works are complete.

Traffic

The Royal Borough is planning to close a number of roads and footpaths across Maidenhead next month.

On Monday, May 16 Cherwell Close will be closed to traffic for two days between 8am and 5pm.

On Wednesday that week, Windrush Way is also set to be closed for two days, also between 8am and 5pm.

Both closures are to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place, meaning in a likely danger to the public. There will be no diversion in place for either of the closure.

Footpaths

Prior to the closures on Cherwell Close and Windrush Way, the footpath between Adkinson Alley to Cherwell Close for its entire length.

Pedestrians will be required to use the diversion via Cherwell Close, Kennet Road and Coln Close, whilst the footpath is closed between 8am to 5pm for three days beginning Thursday, May 12.

Once again, this is to allow fibre optic ducting works to take place.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.