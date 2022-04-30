Remember When: School's Spice Girls-themed fundraiser

1977: The stage was set for the re-building of a 100-year-old footbridge at Guards Club island – the centre-piece of a new park which was being created by the Civic Society for the Jubilee year.

Two Slough firms – F.F. Treacher Ltd and Impact Finishers Ltd – gave their services for free to work on the bridge’s decorative ironwork.

1982: A Georgian ice-house which was once used to keep food fresh for Bisham Abbey was undergoing restoration work.

The igloo-shaped ice-house was built into the side of a hill at Under-the-Wood in Bisham and was originally packed full of ice from the moat at Bisham Abbey during the winter months, to keep the household supplied with fresh meat and other previsions throughout the summer.

Where refrigerators were invented, the ice-house became redundant and was used as a convenient dump for unwanted articles.

1987: World welterweight boxing champion Lloyd Honeyghan stopped the traffic in Twyford when he stopped by to open Roy Cooke’s new sports shop in Station Road.

He was besieged by young fans clamouring for autographs for Britain’s hottest boxing property – the man who brought the title back from America after stopping Don Curry.

1992: Top teams that took the plunge at the Maidenhead Lions Club Swimarathon were presented with trophies by club chairman Bob Trant.

The teams all swam the highest number of laps for their age groups at the event held at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

1992: St George’s Day was celebrated in fine style in Maidenhead with 800 venture scouts, guides, brownies, cub scouts, beavers and rainbows parading through the town before at service at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

1997: The sounds of pop music phenomena the Spice Girls rocked Marlow as more than 200 pupils strutted their in the sunshine in the name of health and charity.

Pupils from Holy Trinity School put on their sports kits, took to the playground and boogied their way through exercise routines to the songs of the chart-topping group.