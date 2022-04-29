MyWorkSpot agrees 'exciting' deal for York House

Co-working office space provider MyWorkSpot said it is excited to be part of the ongoing transformation of Maidenhead after signing for new town centre offices.

The company has agreed a 15-year lease to take over the three-storey York House building in York Road.

The venue will feature private office space, co-working facilities and a corporate boardroom and adds to the firm’s current base at Clyde House which is currently operating at 100 per cent capacity.

Co-founder Will Ballantyne said the close proximity of the new offices to Maidenhead Railway Station and its prime town centre location made it an ideal option for expansion.

He said: “There’s a lot of flats going up that were probably designed for the time when people were commuting into London but obviously that will be less so now so that’s where we can be the conduit for that.

“If flats are a certain size you may not be able to fit a desk in it so that’s where someone can come and make this their home for work.

“We’re excited about being part of the new change in Maidenhead.”

The company is expecting to move into York House in July and Will told the Advertiser the increasing popularity of flexible working looks like it is here to stay.

He added: “Yes people are returning to the office but I think there’s a variance of how they’re returning to the office. I think a lot more people are adopting flexible working in a sense they will take a space which might not fit for all their employees but it means they have a space which is the right size for their teams that can drop in and that’s where our sweet spot comes in.

“Everyone in the pandemic has got used to working from home but realised there are benefits from working from home but also drawbacks.

“There are so many distractions, you’re on your own, it can be a mental health issue for people being on their own all the time.”

