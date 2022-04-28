MP Theresa May calls on Maidenhead youngsters to enter essay competition

MP Theresa May is calling on young people from Maidenhead to enter the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

The competition is open to youngsters aged 18 and under across the UK.

The top two winners from each category will win a trip to London to enjoy a week of cultural and educational activities, ending with a special awards ceremony.

The ceremony is usually held at Buckingham Palace and hosted by The Duchess of Cornwall.

Mrs May said: “This competition gives young people the chance to have their voice heard on the global stage.

“Young writers are asked to reflect on inspirational leadership and to explore the positive impact that can be achieved through commitment to their communities within the theme ‘Our Commonwealth’.

“I hope many young people from Maidenhead will be inspired to enter the competition.”

To find out more and to enter the competition visit: www.royalcwsociety.org