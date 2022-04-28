Reverend praises 'amazing' response to Maidenhead Walk of Witness

A reverend has praised the ‘amazing’ response to the first Walk of Witness to be held in Maidenhead since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Churches from across Maidenhead gathered for the first time since 2019 for the Easter event on Good Friday.

More than 200 people walked through the town centre following the story of Jesus.

Individuals young and old listened to Bible readings, prayers, drama and sang hymns, exploring the meaning of the story of suffering and hope.

Rev David Downing, chair of Churches Together in Maidenhead explained that the story has a different meaning this year due to events in Ukraine and the people of Maidenhead trying to respond.

At the end of the walk there was a reminder that ‘through the pain of Good Friday’, the Easter story ends with a message of joy and hope.

Rev Downing said: “The response was amazing having not done it since 2019.

“People came together from different traditions because of a keenness to understand our common story better.

“It was clear that hope is alive and well in the churches of Maidenhead.”