Households can apply home upgrades to help with heating bills

The council has secured £1.3million to help low-income families make energy efficiency improvements to their homes.

Eligible homeowners or private tenants can apply to receive the free energy-saving upgrades designed to lower carbon emissions and help manage energy bills.

These could include:

Wall, loft and floor insulation

Air source, ground source or hybrid heat pumps

Double/triple glazing to replace single glazing

Thermostats and heating controls

Hot water tank insulation

Solar panels

This will help families phase out high carbon, fossil fuel heating and reduce fuel poverty.

The funding is from the Government’s Sustainable Warmth scheme. Councils had to demonstrate how their projects could support low-income families to improve their home’s energy performance.

It is now available for homeowners and private tenants who live in a home with a low energy rating and have an annual household income of £30,000 a year or less.

Those who are unemployed and receive an income, health or disability benefit are also eligible.

For private tenants, the renter and landlord must agree to take part in the scheme.

Landlords will need to agree to pay a portion of the measure costs. There is no cost to the householder.

Councillor Donna Stimson, cabinet member for climate action and sustainability, said:

“This grant follows the £850,000 the council was awarded last year to support low-income families decarbonise their homes.

“With energy bills rising substantially it is vital we provide support to those households who need it most.”

Applications will be assessed and installations will come to an end on March 31, 2023 – or when the funding has been exhausted.

To apply, visit surveys.est.org.uk/s/SustainableWarmth or call the Energy Saving Trust on 0808 196 8255.

If you require digital assistance you can drop into any library or email sustainability@rbwm.gov.uk