Carters Steam Fair owners set for final tour

The organisers of Carters Steam Fair have confirmed that this weekend’s funfair will be their last in Pinkneys Green.

Having toured for 45 years, the family behind the fair have said they are looking for a permanent home for the fair and will be selling the vintage attraction.

The steam fair was set up by John and Anna Carter in 1977, before the reigns were handed down to their son Joby when John passed away after a 12-month battle with cancer in 2000.

With a collection featuring 13 vintage fairground rides and a selection of sidestall games which date from the 1890s to the 1960s, the fair has been given a guide price of £2.5million.

In a statement, Carters Steam Fair confirmed that 2022 would be their last tour as a family-run funfair.

“After much consideration and research, we have taken the decision that 2022 will be our final tour,” said the funfair in a statement.

“Having toured our unique range of vintage fairground rides and vehicles around the UK for the last 45 years, it is now time for a new chapter. We are looking for a permanent home and a new owner for the fair.

“As a family run business with expertise in restoration and travelling the fair, we have done our best to familiarise ourselves with the endless details of planning laws, highway regulations and heritage and culture grants. But it is an enormous task that we simply cannot do alone.

“We are now facing the reality that the best future for the fair is for it to be re-homed on a permanent site and operated by someone else.

“We are keen that the new owners will ensure that our beloved collection of iconic fairground rides and sidestall games that we have curated over the years will continue to be enjoyed as an irreplaceable piece of British living history for generations to come.”

This weekend’s fair at Pinkneys Green begins on Saturday with free entry for all.

The brightly decorated vintage vehicles from Carters Steam Fair have arrived back at Pinkneys Green with a range of vintage fairground rides and attractions.

Dating from the 1890s to the 1960s, the vintage fairground rides have featured in films such as Paddington 2 and Rocketman and TV shows including Worzel Gummidge and Call the Midwife.

Alongside a firework display at 9pm on Saturday night, there will also be the traditional vintage vehicle parade around Furze Platt and St Mark’s in Maidenhead on the Saturday morning before the fair opens.

Four additional steam traction engines will be joining the fair for the weekend, and these will all arrive under their own steam by road on Friday.

For more information, visit www.carterssteamfair.co.uk