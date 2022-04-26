Maidenhead cricket fan plays key role organising historic Iftar at Lord's

The dreams of a cricket fan from Maidenhead were realised as a historic Iftar took place at Lord’s.

Furze Platt resident Tameena Hussain started working for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2019 and has long held the ambition to organise an Iftar at the home of English cricket.

Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan to break the day’s fast and offers a chance for friends and family to get together.

Lord’s has never hosted such an event and, on Thursday, guests including World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan gathered at the ground’s historic Long Room to mark the occasion.

The room fell silent as the evening call to prayer echoed around the hallowed grounds with those observing the Holy month of Ramadan then breaking their fast.

Tameena told the Advertiser: “For me, that’s when it really hit home, the magnitude of what we'd done and that it was something quite special"

English cricket has been embroiled in its own racism scandal following complaints made by former cricket player Azeem Rafiq about abuse he received while playing at Yorkshire Cricket Club.

Rafiq attended Thursday’s Iftar and was praised by the evening’s host, cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz, for his bravery in sharing his experiences of racism.

England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, Scotland women’s cricketer Abtaha Maqsood and Moazzam Rashid, part of the England Deaf Cricket Team, then took part in a Q & A discussing their quest to improve inclusion within the sport.

(From left): Eoin Morgan, Abtaha Maqsood and Moazzam Rashid. Credit: ECB/Getty Images

Tameena said: “It’s fair to say that we've had a really difficult but a necessary period in cricket and now it's about how we move forward to ensure the game becomes more inclusive and diverse.

“You look at the team that is around Eoin Morgan, England’s white-ball captain, and you see it’s a diverse team.

“You can see how powerful that is and the squad is stronger as a result.”

Tameena, who is also a member of Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club and trustee at the Berkshire Cricket Foundation, added: “I knew this was something I wanted to do, I wanted to bring people together and teach them something about my faith.

“I want the game to be more inclusive and want people to feel like they can rock up and play cricket regardless of who they are.”