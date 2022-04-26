Scouts of all ages celebrate St George's Day

Uniformed youth groups of all ages celebrated St George’s Day at the weekend with outdoor games and a visit from the mayor.

After two years of not being able to hold its annual celebration, Maidenhead Scouts came out ‘in full force’ on Sunday.

Young people aged four to 18 came together with their leaders and parents, and walked from Oldfield Primary School along the Green Way to Braywick Nature Reserve.

Different age groups then took part in fun games together, including sack races in one-tonne bags, playing with the parachute and a tug of war between beavers and their leaders.

Among the group were members of Maidenhead Scouts’ newest and youngest section, the squirrels (aged four to six).

They enjoyed hearing a story, playing on the bouncy hoppers and playing with the parachute.

The Royal Borough Mayor, Councillor John Story and the mayoress Barbara Story, also dropped in.

The explorer scouts (aged 14-18) showed them around the activities and talked to them about scouts.

Afterwards, everyone gatheredtogether to renew their promises.

Then a representative from the Alexander Devine Children’s’ Hospice talked about the charity and the scouts passed around collection buckets.

The group then sang the national anthem before heading back.

Maidenhead Scouts is always on the lookout for new volunteers. If interested, get in touch via maidenheadscouts.org.uk