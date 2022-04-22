Hundreds enjoy learning new creative skills at Norden Farm

Children and families enjoyed a day packed full of more than 40 workshops at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts on Good Friday.

At Explore!, hundreds of people discovered abilities they didn’t know they possessed, from circus tricks to DJing.

The one-hour activities for all ages included cartoon creations, digital animation, steel pan band, folk dance remixed, magic, ukulele, and drama.

There was also a chance to make and decorate chocolate lollipops, Little Wrigglers for pre-schoolers, and fun with flowers.

The workshops were specifically age-targeted for different ranges; ages 5-7 years, 8-10 years, 11+ years, as well as a mixed-age group for families.

The 11+ group was ‘more sophisticated’, offering a chance to get to know others while learning something new.

In the family groups, adults were expected to take part just as much as the children.

Jess Thompson, education officer at Norden Farm said: “It was a real range of activities. Circus skills is always really popular. Families and children of all ages joined in with that.”

In the ‘folk dance remixed’ class, attendees danced to a mixture of hip hop and folk music.

“We had grandmas dancing and children, all together,” said Jess. “The whole building was filled with music and the beat from the steel drums.

“The atmosphere was buzzing with happy kids and parents. It was a truly joyful community event.”

She added that it was ‘a real celebration’ of being able to run Explore! inside the building again, after two years of running the events remotely.

“It was lovely to have the building full. We used every room,” said Jess.

Explore! forms part of Norden Farm’s Quest Family Fest – its annual family arts festival.

Quest is the chance to leave the gadgets at home and try something new, see something new or meet someone new.

Other activities have included live music concerts for families, Art Daze art club, family films and theatre shows Not So Ugly Sisters and Groove Into the Woods.