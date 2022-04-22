Public notices: Cookham school seeks artificial pitch

In the public notices this week, a Cookham Dean school is looking to install an artificial all-weather pitch. There are also three road closures in Maidenhead.

Traffic

The Royal Borough is looking to close Coln Close for its entire length, to clear it for fibre optic ducting works.

If it comes into force, the road closure will be daily from 8am to 5pm from Monday, May 9 until Wednesday, May 11.

The authority is also looking to close Alleyns Lane in Cookham Dean from the entrance to the allotments, southwards for 50 metres. It will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, May 5.

The diversion route for vehicles affected by this order will be via Alleyns Lane, Bradcutts Lane, Dean Lane and into Alleyns Lane again. This is so pole testing can be completed on the road.

Finally, the Borough is looking to close Fairford Road from its junction with St Luke’s Road, northward to the northern boundary of number 2 Fairford Road.

This is set to begin at 8am on Monday, April 25 until 5pm on Friday, April 29.

The diversion route for traffic is via St Luke’s Road, 308 Craufurd Rise, Norfolk Road and Fairford Road.

Planning

Cookham Dean CE Primary School, in Bigfrith Lane, is looking to build a multi-use games area (MUGA) with a two-metre high metal mesh sports fence.

The all-weather sports pitch, installed by playground equipment supplier Pentagon Play, will span 9.5m by 20m, and will amount to 190 square meters of Green Saferturf artificial pitch.

It is currently part of the grass playing field on the school grounds. The current grass will be excavated to 100mm (average).

The fence will be eclipsed by surrounding trees which are about 5-10m in height.

In the application letter, headteacher Fenella Reekie said: “We will be building a multi-use games area in the existing sports field, next to the running track, as an additional area for the children’s PE, games and school clubs.”

This application is listed as a development ‘affecting the character or appearance of a conservation area’. To see all documents, enter reference 22/00895/FULL into the Borough’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, developer Wates Developments has submitted the outline application for its 135-home development for site AL21 in West Windsor.

The 40 documents logged so far include a travel plan and transport assessment, flood and drainage strategy, air quality report, ecological assessment, noise assessment and sustainability statement.

To see them, enter reference 22/00934/OUT into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.