Cycling group broadens scope in hopes to draw more members

A Windsor and Maidenhead cycling group has voted to expand the group’s focus to campaign for better walking facilities in the Royal Borough.

Formed at the beginning of the pandemic, the Windsor & Maidenhead Cycling Action Group (W&MCAG) had been involved in promoting cycling infrastructure.

Now the community group will be promoting walking as well.

As such, the group will be changing its name to Windsor, Ascot, Maidenhead Active Travel (WAMACT).

This was decided at the group’s last meeting on March 29, where it also appointed a new chair and secretary to take the place of founding chair Derek Wilson and founding secretary Susy Shearer.

New chair Martin Richardson said the hope of widening the group’s remit is to gain more members and demonstrate to the council how important active travel is to residents.

“I live in Ascot and I personally think improving walking has more potential than cycling here,” he said. “We’re excited for the group to be reinvigorated by some new blood.”

Though the needs of walkers and cyclists differ, the hope is that aiding both and reducing car usage will lead to mutual benefits.

For example, more road space for cyclists should mean less need for shared paths between cyclists and walkers – something which the Government recommends against.

“The simple fact is that more people getting out of their cars will be positive for all,” said Martin.

“Once you get past a noisy minority, time and time again, public opinion is in favour of better streets and the pleasant environment that better walking and cycling [infrastructure] gives.”

The group’s switch to a general ‘active travel’ focus aligns with a recent update to the Government’s statutory guidance for highway authorities.

One of the stand-out parts of this for WAMACT is guidance which states that more road space has to be reallocated to people walking and cycling.

“We haven’t seen much of this in our local area, but I welcome the council’s statement of commitment to developing walking and cycling plans,” said Martin.

Newly elected secretary, John Adamson, said: “Walking and wheeling are by far the most popular and frequent forms of active travel, but all too often side-lined in favour of car access.

“As a group we will campaign for better infrastructure and work with the council to ensure that they deliver changes which will better enable residents to choose walking and cycling for short journeys.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the group, either as an active member or to show support for improving walking and cycling in the borough, email secretary@wamact.org.uk

WAMACT is also on Facebook and Twitter on @wamactUK.