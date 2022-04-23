Remember When: Messing about on the river in Maidenhead

06:00PM, Saturday 23 April 2022
1977: More than 100 vintage and veteran cars motored down to Bournemouth for the Bean Car Club’s annual rally – The Daffodil Run.
The drivers left The Seven Stars pub in Knowl Hill at about 8am for the 90-mile drive.
At Bournemouth, the cars paraded along the sea front and through the town, before the drivers and passengers had tea with the Mayor.
1987: A record number of children joined in the annual Easter holiday activities at the Castle Hill Centre.
Pop-up puppets, origami and computer courses were among the varied attractions laid on for schoolchildren by thr Maidenhead Holiday Activities Association.
For the more active, a number of sports, including badminton, football, gymnastics, trampoline and judo were available.
1992: The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Ursula Badger, became Borough Bombardier for the day.
The occasion was a miniature 21-gun salute in honour of the Queen’s birthday – an annual ceremony watched by spectators on the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park.
1992: Queues formed at Boulters Lock as hundreds of people decided to spend Easter on the water.
“It was quite busy with a couple of hundred boats going through each day,” said assistant lock keeper Ben Wilson.
“It was like a weekday in the middle of summer. There were lots of spectators and the weather held off for most of the time – a very good weekend for everyone.”
1997: Maidenhead Drama Festival celebrated 50 glorious years with a reception.
The event marked the opening of a week of one-act plays by drama groups from throughout the South East. Mayor Ady Sheldon attended the event to congratulate committee members for their hard work.
1997: Eight intrepid climbers from Maidenhead fire station were in training to conquer Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Snowdon in Wales – all in 24 hours.
They hoped their efforts in the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge would raise badly-needed funds for organisations including Taplow’s Thames Valley Adventure Playground.
