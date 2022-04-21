MP Theresa May joins GWR independent stakeholder advisory board

MP Theresa May has joined Great Western Railway’s (GWR) independent stakeholder advisory board.

The board, which has 12 members, is an external expert body which helps to provide expert opinion and oversight.

Mrs May was invited to join by the current chair Lord Faulker of Worcester.

Theresa May MP said: “I know how important reliable rail services are for my Maidenhead constituents and others across the Thames Valley, therefore I welcome this opportunity which will enable me to help

deliver for our area.

“It was an excellent first meeting and I am looking forward to working with the Board to push for outcomes which will directly improve services for rail users across Maidenhead and the entire GWR network.”

Lord Faulkner said: “I’m delighted that Mrs May has joined the GWR Advisory Board. She has been a staunch campaigner for better rail services and connections since her election as the MP for Maidenhead 25 years ago, and she will be a very welcome addition to our board.”