Attendees set for weekend of entertainment as Maidenhead Festival returns

Festival-goers are set to enjoy a weekend of musical entertainment as Maidenhead Festival returns to Kidwells Park this July.

The popular two-day festival will make its comeback on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, featuring a bumper line-up of headliners.

On Saturday, Kinisha Morgan-Williams will take to the stage to perform a tribute to Tina Turner.

Visitors will later be treated to the Little Mix Show featuring hits including Black Magic and Shout Out To my Ex.

The day will be topped off with a fireworks display in the evening.

On Sunday, fans will be in for a treat as they enjoy the Elton John Experience, which will see Elite John on a baby grand piano performing hits including Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing and Crocodile Rock.

Bringing the festivities to a close, Matt Fisher will be transforming into Michael Bublé and Ed Sheeran to perform a host of songs, including music from Ed Sheeran’s back catalogue including Bad Habits, Shape of You and Sing.

Lisa Hunter, chairman of Maidenhead Festival said: “I can’t wait until we welcome back all our families and friends who have supported us in previous years and look forward to welcoming new faces as well.

“The festival really has something for everyone of every age group from musical entertainment, food and this year we are also going to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

“We look forward to seeing you there and don’t forget to add the date to your diary – you won’t want to miss this year.”

The festival is being sponsored by The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Prince Philip Trust Fund, Shanly Foundation, Craufurd Hale Group, Abbvie, The National Lottery, Suzy Kirkwood Estates, and Maidenhead Lions.

For more information visit: www.mheadfestival.weebly.com/