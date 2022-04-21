Maidenhead company to take on Three Peaks Challenge for charity

A team of employees from a Maidenhead-based accounting and business advisory company are set to take on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity.

A group of 16 Wilson Partners employees will challenge themselves to scaling the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in under 24 hours to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The Maidenhead-based charity provides support and specialist care to youngsters with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families.

The challenge will see the team climb Mount Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Scafell Pike in England.

It will take place on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 coinciding with Alexander Devine’s #RockTheBlue campaign for Children’s Hospice Week from Tuesday, June 21 to Monday, June 27.

The week is devoted to raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices across the UK.

Alexander Devine’s campaign encourages people to #RockTheBlue, which was Alexander Devine’s favourite colour, with a blue-themed challenge to help raise funds for Children’s Hospice Week.

Allan Wilson, managing director of Wilson Partners, said: “Alexander Devine is our chosen charity partner and a cause we all feel so passionately about.

“The team are spending many hours training, as well as working together, and it’s great to see everyone motivate and encourage each other at all times.”

Visit: www.alexanderdevine.enthuse.com/pf/wilson-partners to donate.