Panel to decide future of Cookham Arcade changes

Councillors are set to discuss four planning applications, including two key areas in Cookham, at a Maidenhead Development Management Committee meeting tonight (Wednesday, April 20).

On the agenda is an application for a replacement clubhouse by Cookham Dean Cricket Club.

An application for a new clubhouse was already approved, but delays caused by the pandemic means work has yet to commence on the site.

As such, the current permissions are set to expire next month, requiring a new application.

Officers remain of the opinion that the new clubhouse, being ‘not materially larger’ than the one it replaces, would constitute ‘appropriate’ development on the greenbelt.

There is also a retrospective bid for a change of use from commercial to office space at The Arcade on Cookham High Street; and an application to demolish a shed and use the patio for a coffee shop.

The other item on the agenda is for a replacement stable block and associated track in Waltham St Lawrence, on land Between Milley Nursery and Beauly Milley Road.

The stable building would comprise four stables and would be around four and a half metres in height.

The overall length of the building would be 21 metres and at its widest part it would measure almost 13 metres.

Previous applications for taller stables were refused on a number of grounds, including the impact on the openness of the greenbelt.

This time around, officers consider the plans to be ‘acceptable’ development of the greenbelt.

All four of these applications have been recommended for permission by council officers.

See updates on the Advertiser website for a post-meeting report coming soon.