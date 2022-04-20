Runners return to the road in Maidenhead Easter 10

The Maidenhead Easter 10 returned on Good Friday with hundreds of runners taking part in Maidenhead Athletic Club’s flagship event.

Runners from across the country took part in the 10-mile event, which began at 9.30am in Maidenhead Office Park.

It was the 67th edition of the event, and the first in three years after COVID-enforced disruption.

Prior to the start, children’s races were held for younger competitors.

Archie Charles won the Easter Mile in 05:34, while Daniel Talbot came first in the half-mile event in 03:13.

Mayor of the Royal Borough Cllr John Story blew the airhorn to begin proceedings in the main event, while Theresa May MP was also on hand to guide runners around the course.

After a couple of laps of the office park, runners set off through the countryside, circumnavigating White Waltham Airfield before heading back to Westacott Way and the finish line.

Michael Waddington of Ware Joggers won the race in an impressive time of 0:52:24, while Niki Densley of Camberley & District AC was the fastest female in 1:03:37.

In total, 765 runners completed the course, with many striving to achieve personal bests or to raise money along the way.

Jen Frances, race director, said: “The Easter Ten is a huge Maidenhead Athletic Club event – we have more than 100 volunteers helping to make it happen on the day and more who help beforehand.

“We were delighted with how the event went this year after two years away – the sun was shining, the runners were smiling and there was plenty of cake.”