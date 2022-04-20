Firefighters tackle big fire at derelict house in Maidenhead

Firefighters have been tackling a big fire at a derelict building in Maidenhead since yesterday.

At about 4pm, crews were called out to Manor Lane where a fire had broken out at a large house.

Six fire engines, including both appliances from Maidenhead and crews from Slough and Langley attended the scene.

The roof of the building had burnt through.

Maidenhead Fire Station said they are still unaware of the cause of the fire.

As of this morning Maidenhead Fire Station were still at the scene and crews will also be going back out later.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were in attendance yesterday.

There was no one in the building at the scene and there were no casualties or injuries.