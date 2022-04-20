SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters tackle big fire at derelict house in Maidenhead

    Firefighters have been tackling a big fire at a derelict building in Maidenhead since yesterday.

    At about 4pm, crews were called out to Manor Lane where a fire had broken out at a large house.

    Six fire engines, including both appliances from Maidenhead and crews from Slough and Langley attended the scene.

    The roof of the building had burnt through.

    Maidenhead Fire Station said they are still unaware of the cause of the fire. 

    As of this morning Maidenhead Fire Station were still at the scene and crews will also be going back out later.

    Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were in attendance yesterday.

    There was no one in the building at the scene and there were no casualties or injuries.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • JoeSoap

      13:03, 20 April 2022

      Just down the road from the Holiday Inn which nowadays accommodates a few hundred undocumented cross channel "asylum shoppers"

      Reply

      Report

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Archive photo

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

     

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved