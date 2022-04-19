Easter Fun Day 'bigger than ever' after two-year break

Children enjoyed a sunny Easter Fun Day in Grenfell Park on Saturday with games, activities and chocolate galore.

The 10th Annual Easter Family Fun Day, organised by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, had arrived after a two-year enforced break due to lockdowns.

This year children enjoyed bouncing like bunnies on the inflatable slide, having their faces painted, playing bar skittles and trying their luck at the coconut shy.

The main attraction was hunting around the park following clues to answer the Easter-Themed quiz so they could be rewarded with chocolates.

Stallholders welcomed a multitude of customers and the clues to a treasure hunt were laid out round Grenfell Park.

The Easter Fun Day ‘gets bigger and better each year’ and this year was no different, said Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club.

It proved to be a ‘huge hit’ with local families and a ‘great success’, with more than 1,000 people joining in the fun – the highest number to ever attend.

Families enjoyed decorated bunny masks, seeing how many marbles they could get inside a flowerpot under timed conditions and sampling the ice cream and other food on offer.

The weather also worked in the Rotary club’s favour, with the day taking place on ‘one of the hottest Easters we can recall’.

For the first time the Rotary was joined by MooMusic who put on several sing-along play sessions that had everyone, old and young, joining in.

Over £1,700 was raised – which will be donated to local good causes to support community projects, just one of the aims of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club.

Event organiser Adam Hunter, said:

“We have had a great day with excellent support from the local community.

“We’re thrilled with the number of people who came to enjoy this superb park in the centre of town and join in the fun. Here’s to doing it all again next year.”

For more information and to be kept up to date about other events organised by the club, visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/easterfunday

Alternatively, contact Lisa Hunter on 07876 341334 or e-mail info@maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk