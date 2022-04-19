New High Street craft market to start on Sunday

A new monthly artisan craft market is due to appear on Maidenhead High Street every month from this coming Sunday.

Craft Coop, Maidenhead’s award-winning gift shop, is organising the new event and is looking forward to introducing new craftspeople to the community.

Organisers hope that it will be an ‘exciting addition’ to the increasingly busy town centre events schedule.

There will be 12-14 stalls, selling handcrafted jewellery, skincare products, greetings cards and wax melts, among others.

There will also be local artisan craft and food producers.

About half of the stallholders are businesses that sell in Craft Coop’s premises in Maidenhead, Windsor and beyond – while the other half are new.

Though Craft Coop has run craft markets inside the Nicholsons Centre and as part of the Maidenhead Town Show before, this is the first time it has hosted its own outdoor market.

Organiser Sue Strange of Craft Coop said there has been ‘a lot of interest’ so far.

“It will probably feel more like a proper craft market. Being outside will bring a nicer feel to it,” she said.

“It’s to give people who don’t come into the town centre a chance to see what’s available but also to keep our name out there.”

She said that with the town centre’s regeneration, fewer people are headed into shops like Craft Coop and there is a need to get out there and demonstrate the joy of shopping local.

“We’re sure this will become a welcome addition to the offering we already make through our Nicholsons Centre shop, and to the High Street,” she said.

The market will run on the last Sunday of the month until July and then will appear again for the Maidenhead Town Show on Saturday, September 12.

There are also hopes to run one at Christmas, although it may not be able to be outdoors because of weather considerations.

Confirmed dates for the markets are April 24, May 29, June 26 and July 31.

If you are a craftsperson or food producer and would like to be part of this venture, email maidenheadcraftmarket@gmail.com for more information and an application.