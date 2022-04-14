Royal Borough mayor presents Platinum Jubilee mugs to Fifield care home residents

Care home residents were presented with commemorative Platinum Jubilee mugs and special message cards by the mayor of the Royal Borough on Monday.

The gifts were presented to residents at Longlea Nursing Home in Fifield Road by Royal Borough mayor Cllr John Story to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

All 17 residents received a commemorative Platinum Jubilee mug and a special card with a picture of the Queen on the front on her 90th birthday at Alexandra Gardens in Windsor, and a message to residents on the back from Cllr Story.

Cllr Story spent time meeting residents and chatting with them.

Manager Tracey Muller said: “They all loved it.

“It was lovely, it made their day.

“They just really really enjoyed it. It brightened up their day.”

The Royal Borough plans for all care home residents in the borough to receive the special mugs as part of the Jubilee celebrations.