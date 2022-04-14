Teams raring to go as Summer Cracker Challenge returns

The Summer Cracker Challenge is returning for the first time since 2019 and teams are already raring to go.

The challenge, which is making its comeback after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Braywick Leisure Centre in Maidenhead on Thursday, June 16 from 5pm to 10pm.

Teams from organisations across the area will go head-to-head, taking on a series of activities including volleyball, dodgeball, and a new inflatable obstacle course.

Participants will then enjoy a quiz and tasty buffet.

Teams are already getting into the spirit and sharing their pre-challenge rituals.

Alice Pearce, senior client adviser at Wilson Partners, who are taking part for the first time, said: “We are hosting a pre-Cracker games night here in the office to get everyone in the competitive spirit – while also getting an idea of everyone’s strengths and abilities.”

She added that, while the company has not competed before, it is hoping for some beginner’s luck.

A rival team from Gardner Leader in Maidenhead will also be vying for a chance to take the top spot.

Tim Blackman, associate at Gardner Leader, said: “We are really looking forward to returning to the competition which raises vital funds for incredible causes.

“This will be our second time joining the competition and having previously established ourselves as worthy competitors, we have now firmly set our sights on winning.”

So far, Leisure Focus, which is hosting and helping to organise the event, is putting on a team, as well as Stubbings Property Marketing.

Entry for each team is £150, which will all go towards the Cracker Appeal, plus £60 from each team to cover the buffet.

To date, the Cracker Appeal has raised almost £315,000 for Christmas parties and lunches for community groups in the local area.

Teams of eight are required for the challenge, however, a couple of substitutes and people on standby are encouraged for last-minute dropouts.

Teams of up to 14 people are also welcome for just the quiz portion of the challenge.

Those joining for the quiz part of the challenge should be aware that the buffet is only sufficient for those participating in the main challenges, however, The Avenue Café is available on site.

The deadline to enter a team is Monday, April 25.

For more information and to enter contact Sally Gray on:sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk.

When entering please specify if your team has any dietary requirements.