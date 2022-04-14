Concerns raised over Royal Borough's environmental targets

Concerns were raised over the Royal Borough’s measuring of its environmental targets at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors at the communities overview and scrutiny panel heard an update on the Royal Borough’s Environment and Climate Strategy following its declaration of a climate emergency in June 2019.

James Thorpe, sustainability and climate change lead for the council, said ‘a lot of the work has been around ensuring we’ve got the resources internally’, adding that the number of officers addressing sustainability had increased.

Mr Thorpe said the council had secured ‘a quite significant’ amount of external funding to tackle the climate emergency.

“We’ve also worked closely with the community, recognising that the council cannot do this alone,” he added.

However, the report was criticised by councillors and members of the public.

Dave Scarbrough, on behalf of the Climate Emergency Coalition, said: “We have a climate and environment emergency; emergencies need immediate actions [which are] sufficient to stop the emergency continuing.

“The yearly report details lots of delays: the planning SPD (supplementary planning document), the Biodiversity Action Plan, the Climate Partnership, the Collective Solar Purchasing Scheme, scoping the renewable generation potential, and the draft Local Transport Plan.”

He added that the delay of a planning SPD in Maidenhead town centre meant that developments did not have to be ‘net-zero’, making it even harder to achieve the council’s target of a 50 per cent reduction in its environmental impact by 2025.

Cllr Helen Price (tBF, Clewer & Dedworth East) questioned why there were so few measurable objectives in the report.

“I’ve read all these documents several times, and I’m just concerned that we’re not being rigorous about something that’s really, really important,” said Cllr Price.

“It really concerns me because we keep saying in our Corporate Plan that this is the most important thing, but I don’t think actually sufficient importance has been given to it to monitor whether we are achieving what’s been set out in the strategy.”

When asked by Cllr Price for further clarity on the dates of some of the targets, Mr Thorpe said: “The strategy is the document that has been approved, and we’re committed to doing all the actions within that five-year period.

“I recognise that we haven’t achieved all the exact dates that we’ve set out in there, and that’s for a variety of reasons, but I think everything we’ve said we will do, we have a plan to do it very quickly.”